Top 10 Bollywood stars who sizzled at Oscars red carpet

Oscars 2023 is around the corner. We take a look back at what the stars wore in the past at the Academy Awards which will stun you.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 11, 2023

Priyanka Chopra

The actress was a vision to behold in a white gown at the 88th Academy Awards.

Aamir Khan

The actor went all black as he attended the 74th Academy Awards.

AR Rahman

The music composer paid respect to the Indian roots as he wore a black bandhgala at Oscars.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

She looked glamorous on the red carpet in a brown gown.

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek looked dapper in a black tuxedo as he attended the 83rd Academy Awards.

Anil Kapoor

He was seen in a black tuxedo attending his first Oscars back in 2009 with the cast of Slumdog Milionaire.

Freida Pinto

The actress looked hot in a blue gown at 81st Academy Awards red carpet.

Lilly Singh

She looked pretty in an all white gown at Oscars red carpet in 2020.

Priyanka Bose

She was seen sizzling in a recycled blue dress at Oscars 2017.

Dev Patel

The star was seen at the Oscars red carpet back in 2009, wearing black pants and a white tuxedo.

