TOP 10 Bollywood couples who tested their love through live-in relationships

Let's check out the list of Bollywood celebrity couples who've been in live-in relationships and tested their love for each other.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 16, 2023
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao were reportedly in a live-in relationship before they tied the knot.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan also lived together before marrying.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna reportedly lived together before they got married.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were in a live-in relationship before marrying in 2022.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reports say that Sridevi and Boney Kapoor lived together before their secret wedding.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yes, even Virushka's name is on the list. Reports state they lived together for a while.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, Kunal and Soha tried living together which helped their relationship.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is said that Imran Khan and Avantika were dating and in a live-in relationship before tying the knot. They are now separated.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rahul Dev and Mugdha Godse have been in a live-in relationship ever since they started dating.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Before tying the knot in 2018, Milind and Ankita were in a live-in relationship.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!