TOP 10 Bollywood couples who tested their love through live-in relationships

Let's check out the list of Bollywood celebrity couples who've been in live-in relationships and tested their love for each other. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 16, 2023

Kiran-Aamir 

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao were reportedly in a live-in relationship before they tied the knot.

Kareena-Saif 

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan also lived together before marrying. 

Twinkle-Akshay 

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna reportedly lived together before they got married. 

Alia-Ranbir 

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were in a live-in relationship before marrying in 2022. 

Sridevi-Boney   

Reports say that Sridevi and Boney Kapoor lived together before their secret wedding. 

Anushka-Virat

Yes, even Virushka's name is on the list. Reports state they lived together for a while. 

Soha-Kunal 

As per reports, Kunal and Soha tried living together which helped their relationship. 

Imran-Avantika 

It is said that Imran Khan and Avantika were dating and in a live-in relationship before tying the knot. They are now separated.  

Mugdha-Rahul 

Rahul Dev and Mugdha Godse have been in a live-in relationship ever since they started dating.

Milind-Ankita

Before tying the knot in 2018, Milind and Ankita were in a live-in relationship. 

