TOP 10 Bollywood stars who went from fat to fit: Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan and more 

In this web story, we will have a look at the celebs from the Bollywood industry who took up the fitness challenge and won at life. From Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan and more celebs on the list... 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 27, 2023

Karan Johar 

Karan lost 17 kgs in a span of 4 months. 

Sonakshi Sinha 

The Dabangg actress shed 30 kgs before entering Bollywood. 

Jackky Bhagnani 

The Kal Kissne Dekha actor lost 15kgs in 21 days. 

Alia Bhatt

The Brahmastra actress lost 20 kgs within 6 months before making her Bollywood debut.

Arjun Kapoor 

Before debuting in Bollywood, Arjun shed 50kgs! 

Sara Ali Khan 

Sara took bout 18 months to lose 40 kgs. 

Sonam Kapoor 

Sonam lost 35 kgs before debuting in Bollywood. 

Zareen Khan 

Salman Khan's heroine lost 43 kgs before her Bollywood debut. 

Bhumi Pednekar 

The Dum Laga Ke Haisa actress lost 27 kgs right after the success.  

Parineeti Chopra 

Parineeti Chopra followed a rigorous diet to lose 28 kg. 

