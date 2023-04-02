Top 10 Bollywood stars who were once television celebrities

Here is a list of Bollywood celebs who started small from TV serialSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 02, 2023
Before turning King Khan of Bollywood, SRK started his career with television shows Fauji and CircusSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Late actor Irfan featured in several small screens shows such as Chandrakanta, Chanakya, and Bharat Ek Khoj among othersSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Maddy also appeared in various television shows like Saaya, Banegi Apni Baat, Ghar Jamai, and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput became a household name for his daily soap Pavitra Rishta.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vidya Balan appeared in the famous tv comedy show Hum PaanchSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayushmann rose to fame after winning the reality show Roadies. He tried hands-on radio and was also offered an Ekta Kapoor show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Before making it to big screen she was seen in telly shows Chand Ke Paar Chalo (2008–2009) and Yeh Pyar Na Hoga KamSource: Bollywoodlife.com
He shot to fame as Lord Shiva in the television show Devo Ke Dev - MahadevSource: Bollywoodlife.com
After playing a prominent role in Kasam Se, Prachi stepped into Bollywood with the movies Rock On, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai, and Bol BachchanSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor is well-known for his tv serial Saat Phere: Saloni Ka SafarSource: Bollywoodlife.com
