Top 10 Bollywood stars who were once television celebrities

Here is a list of Bollywood celebs who started small from TV serial

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 02, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan

Before turning King Khan of Bollywood, SRK started his career with television shows Fauji and Circus

Irfan Khan

Late actor Irfan featured in several small screens shows such as Chandrakanta, Chanakya, and Bharat Ek Khoj among others

R Madhavan

Maddy also appeared in various television shows like Saaya, Banegi Apni Baat, Ghar Jamai, and more.

Sushant Singh Rajput

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput became a household name for his daily soap Pavitra Rishta.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan appeared in the famous tv comedy show Hum Paanch

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann rose to fame after winning the reality show Roadies. He tried hands-on radio and was also offered an Ekta Kapoor show.

Yami Gautam

Before making it to big screen she was seen in telly shows Chand Ke Paar Chalo (2008–2009) and Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam

Mohit Raina

He shot to fame as Lord Shiva in the television show Devo Ke Dev - Mahadev

Prachi Desai

After playing a prominent role in Kasam Se, Prachi stepped into Bollywood with the movies Rock On, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai, and Bol Bachchan

Sharad Kelkar

The actor is well-known for his tv serial Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar

