Top 10 Bollywood stars who were ousted from films overnight
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 14, 2023
Neelam Kothari did not do any movies post he got married.
Anu Aggarwal did not do movies post she met with an accident reportedly.
Rahul Roy's movie Aashiqui was a great one but not his career.
Bhagyashree was seen in Maine Pyaar Kia and then after years in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
Mandakini's name reportedly was linked with Dawood Ibrahim and then she left cinema.
Mamta Kulkarni also moved away from the industry.
Harman Baweja could not make it big in Bollywood.
Fardeen Khan has become distant from cinema,
Lagaan actress Gracy Singh also moved away from the cinema.
Main Hoon Na star Zayed Khan is no longer active in movies.
These stars were out of sight out of mind.
They have done good movies in the past.
