Top 10 Bollywood stars who were ousted from films without any notice or reason

There have been many Bollywood celebrities who have been removed from movies for varied reasons. Here, check out the full list here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 30, 2023

Arjun Kapoor

The actor was considered for the lead role of Kabir Singh. When Sandeep Vanga, the director met Shahid Kapoor, he decided to casty him in the movie.

Govinda

The scene of the star was removed. The character had changed and the entire scene was removed.

Radhika Apte

Radhika lost Yami Gautam's role of Ashima in Vicky Donor because of her weight. The makers were not ready to listen to her.

Saif Ali Khan

The star was replaced by Salman Khan in Race 3.

Taapsee Pannu

She was replaced from Kartik Aaryan's movie Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Shraddha Kapoor

She was all set for Saina Nehwal's biopic before being replaced by Parineeti Chopra.

Ali Fazal

The star was replaced by Arjun Kapoor in Bhoot Police.

Fatima Sana Shaikh

She was replaced by Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam in Bhoot Police.

Sushant Singh Rajput

His project Paani was shelved as the producers had backed off.

Katrina Kaif

She was replaced by Tara Sharma in Saaya. Reportedly John Abraham had removed her from the movie.

