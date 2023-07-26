Top 10 Bollywood stars who were rich even before they came into films and became famous

Here are Bollywood stars who come from affluent familiesSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 26, 2023
Ranveer’s father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani is a successful businessman.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhagyshree belongs to royal family of Sangli.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh Bachchan’s father Harivansh Rai Bachchan was a renowned poet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aditi Rao Hydari hails from a royal family.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saif Ali Khan is the chote nawab of the famous Pataudi family.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kiara Advani has a filmy background and belongs to an influential family.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amrita Puri, fame of Aisha movie, hails from a wealthy family.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Riteish Deshmukh is son of late Vilasrao Deshmukh the former CM of Maharashtra.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone’s father is a former badminton player and successful businessmanSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Soha Ali Khan is a sister of Saif Ali Khan and belongs to the Pataudi family.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
