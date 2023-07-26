Top 10 Bollywood stars who were rich even before they came into films and became famous

Here are Bollywood stars who come from affluent families

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 26, 2023

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer’s father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani is a successful businessman.

Bhagyshree

Bhagyshree belongs to royal family of Sangli.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan’s father Harivansh Rai Bachchan was a renowned poet.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari hails from a royal family.

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan is the chote nawab of the famous Pataudi family.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani has a filmy background and belongs to an influential family.

Amrita Puri

Amrita Puri, fame of Aisha movie, hails from a wealthy family.

Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh is son of late Vilasrao Deshmukh the former CM of Maharashtra.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone’s father is a former badminton player and successful businessman

Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan is a sister of Saif Ali Khan and belongs to the Pataudi family.

