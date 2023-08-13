Top 10 Bollywood stars whose career was revived through web series

Here is a list of celebs who restored their career through digital space.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 13, 2023
Pankaj Tripathi tried his luck in movies but received critical acclaim through web series Mirzapur, Sacred Games and Criminal Justice.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raveena Tandon returned to acting a long gap and left everyone spellbound with her web series Aaranyak.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bobby Deol made an amazing comeback with MX Player web series Aashram.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Kapoor who featured in The Fame Game, Made In Heaven and Bloddy Daddy revealed that OTT revived his career.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sushmita Sen entered the digital space with a bang headlining Aarya.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manoj Bajpayee received critical acclaim through his web series The Family Man.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aditya Roy Kapur is most loved for his movies but his web series The Night Manager was highly praised.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another 90s heroine who returned to acting through OTT. Juhi Chawla made a comeback with web series Hush Hush.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nawazuddin Siddiqui proved his skills through the OTT platform featuring in Sacred Games and Raat Akeli Hai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Huma Qureshi efficiently pulled off the show Maharani and received critical acclaim.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!