Top 10 Bollywood stars whose career was revived through web series

Aug 13, 2023

Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi tried his luck in movies but received critical acclaim through web series Mirzapur, Sacred Games and Criminal Justice.

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon returned to acting a long gap and left everyone spellbound with her web series Aaranyak.

Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol made an amazing comeback with MX Player web series Aashram.

Sanjay Kapoor

Sanjay Kapoor who featured in The Fame Game, Made In Heaven and Bloddy Daddy revealed that OTT revived his career.

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen entered the digital space with a bang headlining Aarya.

Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee received critical acclaim through his web series The Family Man.

Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur is most loved for his movies but his web series The Night Manager was highly praised.

Juhi Chawla

Another 90s heroine who returned to acting through OTT. Juhi Chawla made a comeback with web series Hush Hush.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui proved his skills through the OTT platform featuring in Sacred Games and Raat Akeli Hai.

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi efficiently pulled off the show Maharani and received critical acclaim.

