Top 10 Bollywood stars whose lip-lock photos created a stir

There have been many Bollywood pairs whose sexy liplock snaps have created a frenzy on social media. Check out the pictures here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 14, 2023

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor

They passionately kissed each other after their wedding ceremony.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

The couple shared an intimate moment at their wedding after their varmala ceremony.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

The actor gave his wife a hot kiss after praising her performance in Gehraiyaan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar

The pair sealed their love with a kiss at their wedding ceremony.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover

They shared a kiss as they were enjoying in the swimming pool.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas

After their Christian wedding ceremony took place, the couple had sealed it with a kiss.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput

They were once seen engaged in PDA at the sangeet ceremony of Shahid's sister Sanah.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja

After their wedding ceremony, the couple was seen passionately kissing.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunny Leone-Daniel Weber

Sunny was seen planting a sweet kiss on Daniel.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

When Bebo had turned 39, Saif wished her with a passionate kiss.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

