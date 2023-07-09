Top 10 Bollywood stars with potential to take Hollywood by storm
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 09, 2023
Deepika Padukone has already appeared in a few Hollywood projects and she can set up her career there.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood and has a huge fan following around the world.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt is gearing up for her debut Hollywood movie Heart of Stone and people have expectations from her.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranveer Singh has a unique energy and charisma that could make him a hit in Hollywood.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s acting skills and intensity make him a great fit for Hollywood.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has already made a few appearances in Hollywood films and she could make a big impact in Hollywood.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vicky Kaushal, with his acting skills and intensity, could make a big impact in Hollywood.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Considering Rajkumarr Rao’s versatility and acting skills he has a potential to make an impact in Hollywood.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ali Fazal has featured in an international project and can make a career in Hollywood.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anupam Kher’s acting skills and versatility has been appreciated in Hollywood.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani; top 10 films that give fully filmi feels on Amazon Prime, Jio Cinema and more OTT platforms
Find Out More