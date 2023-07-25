Top 10 Bollywood stars with production house and their biggest hits
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 25, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment highest grossing movies include Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Happy New Year and Dear Zindagi.
Akshay Kumar’s production house is named Cape Of Good Films and it has delivered National award winning film Rustom among others.
Priyanka Chopra runs Purple Pebble Pictures and its biggest hits is The Sky Is Pink.
Ajay Devgn’s production company Ajay Devgn Films biggest hit is Singham Returns.
Aamir Khan Productions has delivered the worldwide blockbuster hit Dangal.
Anushka Sharma founded Celan Slate Filmz and the most famous produced are the film Bulbbul and the web series Paatal Lok.
Salman Khan launched the production house Salman Khan Films which has delivered its biggest hit Bajrangi Bhaijaan.
John Abraham’s production venture is JA Entertainment and its biggest hit is Vicky Donar.
Saif Ali Khan co-founded Illuminati Films and biggest hit movies are 2009 Love Aaj Kal and Cocktail.
Farhan Akhtar’s production house Excel Entertainment has delivered several movies like Gully Boy, Raees, Rock On and the biggest hits are the Don series and Fukrey Returns.
