Top 10 Bollywood stars with production house and their biggest hits

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 25, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment highest grossing movies include Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Happy New Year and Dear Zindagi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar’s production house is named Cape Of Good Films and it has delivered National award winning film Rustom among others.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra runs Purple Pebble Pictures and its biggest hits is The Sky Is Pink.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajay Devgn’s production company Ajay Devgn Films biggest hit is Singham Returns.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aamir Khan Productions has delivered the worldwide blockbuster hit Dangal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Sharma founded Celan Slate Filmz and the most famous produced are the film Bulbbul and the web series Paatal Lok.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan launched the production house Salman Khan Films which has delivered its biggest hit Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

John Abraham’s production venture is JA Entertainment and its biggest hit is Vicky Donar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saif Ali Khan co-founded Illuminati Films and biggest hit movies are 2009 Love Aaj Kal and Cocktail.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Farhan Akhtar’s production house Excel Entertainment has delivered several movies like Gully Boy, Raees, Rock On and the biggest hits are the Don series and Fukrey Returns.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Noorin Shereef and more South Indian actresses beautiful bridal looks

 

 Find Out More