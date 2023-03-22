Top 10 Bollywood stars with the highest brand value

We have made a list of the most valued stars of Bollywood which is totally unimaginable. Here, take a look at the full list right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 22, 2023

Ranveer Singh

According to a report by Kroll, Ranveer Singh is the most valued star of 2022.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Virat Kohli

The cricketer was on the second spot with brand value of $176.9 million.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar

The actor is in the third position with $153.6 million brand value.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt

The actress grabbed the fourth position with the title of the most valued female star.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone

The actress was on the fifth spot with brand valuation of $82.9 million.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

MS Dhoni

The former cricketer grabbed the sixth spot with $80 million brand value.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amitabh Bachchan

The name of the megastar has also come in the list of most valued celebrities.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hrithik Roshan

The War star has made it to the list of most valued stars.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan

His name has also come in the list of the most valued superstars list.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sachin Tendulkar

The God of cricket entered the top 10 club back in 2022.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 horrific Hindi murder mysteries to watch as soon as possible

 

 Find Out More