Top 10 Bollywood stars with the least educational qualifications

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 01, 2024

Salman Khan chose to focus on his career and dropped his graduation degree in between.

Alia Bhatt’s education journey stopped after her school but that didn’t stop her from achieving success.

Aamir Khan completed his school and went for higher education which he had to soon drop to pursue acting.

Priyanka Chopra completed her school and started pursuing acting and modelling finding success at both eventually.

Ranbir Kapoor stopped pursuing academics after 10th and started focusing on more on his acting career.

Deepika Padukone’s education journey also had to be stopped due to her modelling career.

Sonam Kapoor had a knack for acting and left her 12th-standard studies mid-way.

Kangana Ranaut also did not complete her class 12th education and went into acting.

Arjun Kapoor also only pursued education till the 12th standard before he started to pursue his passion.

Karisma Kapoor only studied till the 6th standard and then started venturing into acting soon after.

