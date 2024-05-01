Top 10 Bollywood stars with the least educational qualifications
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
May 01, 2024
Salman Khan chose to focus on his career and dropped his graduation degree in between.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt’s education journey stopped after her school but that didn’t stop her from achieving success.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan completed his school and went for higher education which he had to soon drop to pursue acting.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra completed her school and started pursuing acting and modelling finding success at both eventually.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor stopped pursuing academics after 10th and started focusing on more on his acting career.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone’s education journey also had to be stopped due to her modelling career.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam Kapoor had a knack for acting and left her 12th-standard studies mid-way.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut also did not complete her class 12th education and went into acting.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Arjun Kapoor also only pursued education till the 12th standard before he started to pursue his passion.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Karisma Kapoor only studied till the 6th standard and then started venturing into acting soon after.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
