Top 10 BTS quotes from their popular songs that prove Bangtan Boys are true romantics

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 29, 2024

You are the one who is going to turn my history into memory.

We never met but she is all I see at night.

I have been trying to be a soothing wave, but you have been my ocean all along.

Even though I always know morning will come, I want to stay in your sky like a star.

If only I had just one day I want to peacefully fall asleep intoxicated with your sweet scent.

Love is a maze damn, but you is amaze.

You wrap around me and give me life.

You are the one who brought the morning dawn to my eternal nights with no end.

From the moment I met you my life was all you.

