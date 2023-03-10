Top 10 cameos in Bollywood movies that created fan frenzy

Did your favourite actor appear in a cameo and you wished to see more of your favourite star? Check out the list of celebrities who did cameos in varied Bollywood movies.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 10, 2023

Kartik Aaryan

His cameo in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has been loved by the fans.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan

When Pathaan and Tiger reunited it was a treat to the eyes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan

The star delivered a hit performance in Rocketery: The Nambi Effect post coming back to the screens.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone

Her glimpse in Brahmastra has left fans in a frenzy and they want to see her in the sequel.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Sharma

As a yesteryear actress, the diva delivered a stunning performance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajay Devgn

The actor as Rahim Lala in Gangubai Kathiawadi had a powerful role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rajkummar Rao

The actor played Vicky from his film Stree in Bhediya.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aamir Khan

His cameo in Kajol's movie was all things classy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranbir Kapoor

His small appearance in Govinda Naam Mera made it all things exciting.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Irrfan Khan

We could not take our eyes off the star from his cameo in Haider.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Shubhangi Atre divorces husband after 19 years; top details

 

 Find Out More