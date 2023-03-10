Top 10 cameos in Bollywood movies that created fan frenzy

Did your favourite actor appear in a cameo and you wished to see more of your favourite star? Check out the list of celebrities who did cameos in varied Bollywood movies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 10, 2023
His cameo in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has been loved by the fans.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When Pathaan and Tiger reunited it was a treat to the eyes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The star delivered a hit performance in Rocketery: The Nambi Effect post coming back to the screens.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her glimpse in Brahmastra has left fans in a frenzy and they want to see her in the sequel.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As a yesteryear actress, the diva delivered a stunning performance.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor as Rahim Lala in Gangubai Kathiawadi had a powerful role.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor played Vicky from his film Stree in Bhediya.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His cameo in Kajol's movie was all things classy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His small appearance in Govinda Naam Mera made it all things exciting.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We could not take our eyes off the star from his cameo in Haider.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!