Top 10 celeb couples who got engaged but never got married
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 14, 2023
After falling in love with each other on the sets of Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya, Abhishek Bachchan, and Karisma Kapoor got engaged, but after 4 months they parted ways.
Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon got engaged but never got married.
Sikander Kher and Priya Singh got engaged on January 29, 2016. The two parted ways and their wedding was called off.
Rakhi Sawant and Elesh Parujanwala got engaged on Rakhi Ka Swayamvar, and the two parted ways before getting married.
Upen Patel and Karishma Tanna got engaged on the sets of Nach Baliye 7, but never got married.
Salman Khan and Sangeeta started dating each other in 1986. The two had plans to get married, but parted ways.
Sajid Khan and Gauahar Khan got engaged in 2003, but soon parted ways.
Karan Singh Grover was in a relationship with Barkha Bisht, it is said that they got engaged in 2004 but soon after they broke up.
Shilpa Shinde and Romit Raj were engaged to be married in 2009, but they called off their wedding at the last moment.
Vivek Oberoi and Gurpreet Gill started dating each other in 2000, but unfortunately called off their wedding.
