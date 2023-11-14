Top 10 celeb couples who got engaged but never got married

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 14, 2023

After falling in love with each other on the sets of Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya, Abhishek Bachchan, and Karisma Kapoor got engaged, but after 4 months they parted ways.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon got engaged but never got married.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sikander Kher and Priya Singh got engaged on January 29, 2016. The two parted ways and their wedding was called off.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rakhi Sawant and Elesh Parujanwala got engaged on Rakhi Ka Swayamvar, and the two parted ways before getting married.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Upen Patel and Karishma Tanna got engaged on the sets of Nach Baliye 7, but never got married.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan and Sangeeta started dating each other in 1986. The two had plans to get married, but parted ways.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sajid Khan and Gauahar Khan got engaged in 2003, but soon parted ways.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karan Singh Grover was in a relationship with Barkha Bisht, it is said that they got engaged in 2004 but soon after they broke up.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shilpa Shinde and Romit Raj were engaged to be married in 2009, but they called off their wedding at the last moment.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vivek Oberoi and Gurpreet Gill started dating each other in 2000, but unfortunately called off their wedding.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Pranali Rathod and other Top 10 TV beauties with sexiest back

 

 Find Out More