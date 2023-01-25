Top 10 celebrities accused of hurting religious sentiments

There have been many stars who have been slammed for hurting the religious sentiments of people. Take a look at the entire list of the same right here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 25, 2023
Apart from Pathaan, Deepika's movies like Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastan, Padmaavat created controversy for hurting religious sentiments.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hindu right wing groups attacked the star for his movie Pathaan and have also done it in the past.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It was in 2016 when an arrest warrant was issued against the actress for showing Saint Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a bad state in Jashan-e-Umeed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Audiences slammed the star for making fun of Hindu gods in PK.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her book Pregnancy Bible landed her in trouble when some Christian groups filed a complaint against her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She was accused by the Christian community of making fun of the word hallelujah.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A police complaint was filed against her for her comment on the situation of Kashmiri Pandits. She compared the genocide to cow smuggling.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hindu groups and the Sikh community were offended by Anushka's backed production company Patal Lok.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Muslims slammed her for coming in relation with Yash and for wishing folks in a Hindu festival.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His offering Tandav faced flak when he portrayed the Hindu gods in a bad limelight.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
