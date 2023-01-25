Top 10 celebrities accused of hurting religious sentiments

There have been many stars who have been slammed for hurting the religious sentiments of people. Take a look at the entire list of the same right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 25, 2023

Deepika Padukone

Apart from Pathaan, Deepika's movies like Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastan, Padmaavat created controversy for hurting religious sentiments.

Shah Rukh Khan

Hindu right wing groups attacked the star for his movie Pathaan and have also done it in the past.

Mouni Roy

It was in 2016 when an arrest warrant was issued against the actress for showing Saint Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a bad state in Jashan-e-Umeed.

Aamir Khan

Audiences slammed the star for making fun of Hindu gods in PK.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Her book Pregnancy Bible landed her in trouble when some Christian groups filed a complaint against her.

Raveena Tandon

She was accused by the Christian community of making fun of the word hallelujah.

Sai Pall

A police complaint was filed against her for her comment on the situation of Kashmiri Pandits. She compared the genocide to cow smuggling.

Anushka Sharma

Hindu groups and the Sikh community were offended by Anushka's backed production company Patal Lok.

Nusrat Jahan

Muslims slammed her for coming in relation with Yash and for wishing folks in a Hindu festival.

Saif Ali Khan

His offering Tandav faced flak when he portrayed the Hindu gods in a bad limelight.

