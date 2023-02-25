Top 10 celebrities who are bald but handsome

There are many good Bollywood stars who are bald in real life. They have given some amazing performances in the past. Here, check out their photos.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 25, 2023

Anupam Kher

The actor has been bald from a very young age but looks pretty handsome in the same.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Feroz Khan

Fardeen Khan's father who had a great role in Welcome was hot and bald back in the 70s.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rahul Bose

The actor who is semi-bald is known for doing campaigns related to anti-balding remedies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rakesh Roshan

Hrithik Roshan's father is bald and is known for making great movies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amrish Puri

The late actor was bald and has done a lot of villainous roles in this look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prem Chopra

The veteran once had revealed that he was ashamed of his receding hairline but loved his look post his movie Broken Thread did well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshaye Khanna

The actor had started getting premature balding at a young age and now he looks too hot and dashing.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saurabh Shukla

The actor is bald and is appreciated for the type of roles he does.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Loy Mendosa

The singer and music composer does not have hair but is known for creating soothing sounds.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vishal Dadlani

The hot Bollywood music composer and singer does not have hair but has a rocking style.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan follows less than 20 people on Instagram; check out

 

 Find Out More