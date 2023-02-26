Top 10 celebrities who do intermittent fasting

There are many celebrities who find intermittent fasting the quickest and the easiest way to reduce weight. Here, these stars follow the same.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Feb 26, 2023

Alia Bhatt

The actress in an interview with Mid-Day, revealed that she followed the 16:8 rule of intermittent fasting and lost all the weight.



Alia lost 16 kg in 3 months which is very impressive.

Bharti Singh

The comedian lost 15 kg in 7 months. She used to eat her first meal at 12 om and her last meal at 7 pm.

Jacqueline Fernandez

She completes her last meal by 7 pm and consumes her first meal at 8 Am.

Varun Dhawan

The actor reportedly fasts for 14 to 16 hours everyday.

Rithvik Dhanjani

The actor reportedly fasts for 20 hours everyday.

Malaika Arora

The actress eats her dinner between 7-8 pm and fasts till 12 in the afternoon.

Tiger Shroff

The actor eats lunch between 1:30-2 pm and eats home made food.

Sameera Reddy

The actress has tried intermittent fasting to reach her weight goal which is commendable.



The actor religiously follows intermittent fasting and the result is his hot body.

