Top 10 celebrities who ended up being one-hit wonders

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 14, 2024

Gracy Singh impressed everyone with her performance in Lagaan but failed to replicate a similar performance in other movies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sneha Ullal rose to fame due to her resemblance with Aishwarya Rai in, Lucky: No Time for Love but didn't have any luck after.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhumika Chawla shined alongside Salman Khan in Tere Naam but that was the only highlight of her career.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jugal Hansraj showcased his brilliance in Mohabbatein but that was about it from him.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Diana Penty was on everyone’s watchlist after her performance in Cocktail but ended up being a failed talent too.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rajeev Khandelwal’s career failed to take off after the movie Aamir. He will now be seen as a superstar on Showtime.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhagyashree caught attention with Maine Pyar Kiya opposite Salman Khan but she soon got married and disappeared from the industry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nothing could save Rajiv Kapoor from the subsequent flops after Ram Teri Ganga Maili.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Everyone thought Rahul Roy would be the next being thing after featuring in Aashiqui but his career went on downfall after.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gayatri Joshi had the golden opportunity to work in Swades but she failed to replicate the same after her debut.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Valentine’s Day 2024: Top 10 romantic dialogues from Hindi movies to impress your love today

 

 Find Out More