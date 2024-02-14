Top 10 celebrities who ended up being one-hit wonders
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 14, 2024
Gracy Singh impressed everyone with her performance in Lagaan but failed to replicate a similar performance in other movies.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sneha Ullal rose to fame due to her resemblance with Aishwarya Rai in, Lucky: No Time for Love but didn't have any luck after.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhumika Chawla shined alongside Salman Khan in Tere Naam but that was the only highlight of her career.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jugal Hansraj showcased his brilliance in Mohabbatein but that was about it from him.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Diana Penty was on everyone’s watchlist after her performance in Cocktail but ended up being a failed talent too.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajeev Khandelwal’s career failed to take off after the movie Aamir. He will now be seen as a superstar on Showtime.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhagyashree caught attention with Maine Pyar Kiya opposite Salman Khan but she soon got married and disappeared from the industry.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nothing could save Rajiv Kapoor from the subsequent flops after Ram Teri Ganga Maili.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Everyone thought Rahul Roy would be the next being thing after featuring in Aashiqui but his career went on downfall after.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gayatri Joshi had the golden opportunity to work in Swades but she failed to replicate the same after her debut.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Valentine’s Day 2024: Top 10 romantic dialogues from Hindi movies to impress your love today
Find Out More