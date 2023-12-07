Top 10 celebrity documentaries to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 07, 2023
The Last Dance on Netflix narrates the journey of basketball star Michael Jordan. It takes fans through a nostalgia trip as he has unseen footages from 1997-98 season.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me on Netflix is based on six years of journey of the singer and actor when she underwent a kidney transplant and also her time in psychiatric facility. It is on Apple TV.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shawn Mendes: In Wonder is on Netflix. The documentary demonstrates the rise of the Canadian singer.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Michael Jackson's This Is It is on Amazon Prime Video. It gives an insight into the preparations and rehearsals of Michael Jackson for his concerts.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind is on JioCinema. It reveals all about the extraordinary life of the comedian Robin Williams.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
What Happened, Miss Simone? is a documentary based on the life of singer and activist Nita Simone.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gaga: Five Foot Two is also on Netflix. The documentary is about Lady Gaga, her heath struggles, preparations for new album and much more.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
I Am Greta on Zee5 is about Greta Thunberg, a 15-year-old, social activist who fought to create awareness over climate change.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Britney vs Spears on Netflix is all about Britney Spears' fight and struggle to get freedom from conservatorship.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pamela, A Love Story on Netflix is all about the life of Pamela Anderson. It is one of the highly acclaimed celebrity documentaries.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Miss Americana on Netflix documents the life of Taylor Swift. It holds backstage and onstage footages of the diva.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Homecoming: A film by Beyonce is a concert film/documentary about the superstar's performance at 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. It's on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: The Archies Review: Top 9 reasons Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has a great future in Bollywood
Find Out More