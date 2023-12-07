Top 10 celebrity documentaries to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 07, 2023

The Last Dance on Netflix narrates the journey of basketball star Michael Jordan. It takes fans through a nostalgia trip as he has unseen footages from 1997-98 season.

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me on Netflix is based on six years of journey of the singer and actor when she underwent a kidney transplant and also her time in psychiatric facility. It is on Apple TV.

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder is on Netflix. The documentary demonstrates the rise of the Canadian singer.

Michael Jackson's This Is It is on Amazon Prime Video. It gives an insight into the preparations and rehearsals of Michael Jackson for his concerts.

Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind is on JioCinema. It reveals all about the extraordinary life of the comedian Robin Williams.

What Happened, Miss Simone? is a documentary based on the life of singer and activist Nita Simone.

Gaga: Five Foot Two is also on Netflix. The documentary is about Lady Gaga, her heath struggles, preparations for new album and much more.

I Am Greta on Zee5 is about Greta Thunberg, a 15-year-old, social activist who fought to create awareness over climate change.

Britney vs Spears on Netflix is all about Britney Spears' fight and struggle to get freedom from conservatorship.

Pamela, A Love Story on Netflix is all about the life of Pamela Anderson. It is one of the highly acclaimed celebrity documentaries.

Miss Americana on Netflix documents the life of Taylor Swift. It holds backstage and onstage footages of the diva.

Homecoming: A film by Beyonce is a concert film/documentary about the superstar's performance at 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. It's on Netflix.

