Top 10 celebs Kangana Ranaut attacked with her choicest, nastiest comments

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 21, 2023

Kangana Ranaut often took a dig at Bollywood celebs passing her nasty comments.

Recently Kangana Ranaut called out Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s marriage fake.

Take a look at Bollywood celebs who were targeted by Kangana Ranaut.

Kangana has several times taken a jibe at filmmaker Karan Johar.

She called Karan flag bearer of nepotism and also accused him of running a movie mafia.

Rangoli Chandel along with her actor sister several times lashed out at Deepika Padukone for her thoughts on mental health.

The actress called Alia Bhatt Karan Johar’s puppet.

Kangana slammed Anurag Kashyap for questioning her warrior skills.

Kangana called Urmila Matondkar a soft porn star.

The Emergency actress hit out at Jaya Bachchan.

The Manikarnika actress had called Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker B-grade actors.

The actress has once called Ayushmann Khurrana a sycophant outsider who is mediocre in talent.

She called Ranbir Kapoor a serial skirt chaser.

