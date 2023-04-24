Top 10 celebs trolled for ads

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 24, 2023

Akshay Kumar was trolled for promoting a brand of pan masala.

Shah Rukh Khan was also trolled for endorsing a tobacco brand and for promoting a fairness cream.

Ajay Devgn also got slammed for endorsing a pan-masala brand.

Amitabh Bachchan wa slammed for promoting tobacco product.

Rashmika Mandanna was trolled after she got impressed with Vicky Kaushal showing underwear.

Ranveer Singh promoted a clothing brand which had a sexist tagline, ''Don't hold back. Take your work home".

Shanaya Kapoor was slammed for overacting in her first ad.

Yami Gautam was slammed for promoting a fairness cream.

Allu Arjun was slammed for criticising public transport in the south by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation.

Alia Bhatt had once said she had issues with sugar and was sen promoting a sugar drink in another clip. She was slammed for hypocrisy.

