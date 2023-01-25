Top 10 celebs who did not wear red at their weddings

There have been many Bollywood brides who have slayed wearing pastel-coloured lehengas instead of red. Take a look at the same right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 25, 2023

Anushka Sharma

She had worn a Sabyasachi pink coloured lehenga that had a lot of embroidery work in the same.

Neha Kakkar

She wore a pink coloured Sabyasachi lehenga that had embroidery detailing.

Neha Dhupia

The actress wore a pink coloured Anita Dongre lehenga for her wedding held at a Gurudwara.

Natasha Dalal

She wore a golden lehenga that had sequins in the same and opted for subtle makeup.

Rhea Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea wore a vintage lehenga with a veil by Birdhichand Ghyanshamdas.

Karishma Tanna

The TV star had worn a pink-coloured lehenga for her wedding and had also worn matching jewellery.

Ankita Lokhande

The Pavitra Rishta star wore an ivory and beige coloured lehenga that had a long veil too.

Gauahar Khan

She looked pretty in a sharara that had oodles of embroidery work.

Soha Ali Khan

Sharmila Tagore's daughter Soha ditched the colour red for her wedding and wore a golden lehenga.

Athiya Shetty

She wore a pink coloured chikankari lehenga by Anamika Khanna and opted for a soft glam look.

