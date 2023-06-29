Top 10 celebs who don't drink or smoke

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 29, 2023

Bollywood celebs who said NO to alcohol and smoking.

John Abraham has kept himself away from drinking and smoking.

Sidharth Malhotra does not drink in real life.

Deepika Padukone is a fitness freak hence doesn’t drink or smoke.

Amitabh Bachchan has distanced himself from alcohol and smoking.

Abhishek Bachchan follows in the footsteps of his father.

Shilpa Shetty loves to stay fit and avoids alcohol and smoking.

Akshay Kumar lives a strict life.

Sonam Kapoor has a strict NO to alcohol and smoking

Parineeti Chopra does not drink and smoke.

Sonakshi Sinha never drinks alcohol.

