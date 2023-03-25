Top 10 celebs who had to go to rehab for their addictions

There have been many stars who have been addicted to drugs and for the same had to go to a rehabilitation centre. Here, take a look at the list of the stars here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 25, 2023

Yo Yo Honey Singh

Reportedly the rapper was addicted to alcohol and had to go to a rehab centre to remove his addiction.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanjay Dutt

Dutt was very addicted to heroin and cocaine. He stayed at Texas rehab for 2 years before he came to India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vijay Raaz

The star was found with 25 grams of marijuana.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fardeen Khan

The star was badly addicted to cocaine and later went to rehabilitation in 2001.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manisha Koirala

The actress had fallen into the trap of alcohol and addiction.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shweta Prasad

The addiction of the star started when her career went downhill.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raveena Tandon

After her breakup with Akshay Kumar reportedly she went to the rehab centre.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kapil Sharma

The comedian had gone to a rehab centre to treat his addiction.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prateik Babbar

The dashing star suffered from many addictions and got his alcohol and drug issues treated.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gauri Khan

SRK's wife was caught having Marijuana at the airport.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kiara Advani's latest boldest beachwear looks will make you drool

 

 Find Out More