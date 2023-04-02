Top 10 celebs who have endorsed unhealthy foods and drinks

A look at Bollywood celebrities who promoted brands that are not healthySource: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 02, 2023
He promoted Coca-Cola and has also endorsed LaysSource: Bollywoodlife.com
He has been a brand ambassador for Coca-Cola for a number of years. He has also branded Parle biscuit productsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Who can forget Akshay Kumar in aaj kuch toofani karte hai ad of Thumbs up. He has also advertised Baba ElaichiSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn has been associated with the tobacco brand VimalSource: Bollywoodlife.com
She advocated for brands like Coca-Cola, Frooti, and Dark FantasySource: Bollywoodlife.com
He is still known for the catchphrase Dar Ke Aage Jeet Hai for Mountain DewSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranveer Singh highly endorsed noodles brand Chings Chinese. Recently he is endorsing PepsiSource: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK advertised Royal Stag with Saif Ali Khan. He has also been featured in the ads such as Frooti drink, Vimal paan, and PepsiSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra has also endorsed tobacco brands. She has advertised for Rajnigandha silver pearls.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan endorses carbonated drinks such as Pepsi, Coca Cola and Thumbs upSource: Bollywoodlife.com
