Top 10 celebs who have endorsed unhealthy foods and drinks

A look at Bollywood celebrities who promoted brands that are not healthy

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 02, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor

He promoted Coca-Cola and has also endorsed Lays

Aamir Khan

He has been a brand ambassador for Coca-Cola for a number of years. He has also branded Parle biscuit products

Akshay Kumar

Who can forget Akshay Kumar in aaj kuch toofani karte hai ad of Thumbs up. He has also advertised Baba Elaichi

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn has been associated with the tobacco brand Vimal

Alia Bhatt

She advocated for brands like Coca-Cola, Frooti, and Dark Fantasy

Hrithik Roshan

He is still known for the catchphrase Dar Ke Aage Jeet Hai for Mountain Dew

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh highly endorsed noodles brand Chings Chinese. Recently he is endorsing Pepsi

Shah Rukh Khan

SRK advertised Royal Stag with Saif Ali Khan. He has also been featured in the ads such as Frooti drink, Vimal paan, and Pepsi

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra has also endorsed tobacco brands. She has advertised for Rajnigandha silver pearls.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan endorses carbonated drinks such as Pepsi, Coca Cola and Thumbs up

