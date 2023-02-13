Top 10 Celebs who hid their relationship before marriage

There have been many Bollywood couples who have been a pro in hiding their relation before they got married. Check out the list here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 13, 2023

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif

They used to go for quiet outings but never spoke. It was after their first wedding photos that things were made official.

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli

They had denied their romance and validated everything post their wedding photos.

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra

The Shershaah pair never accepted their relationship and only made everything official with their wedding photos.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

They dated for a few years and after their marriage made the announcement officially.

Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi

Days before her wedding her romance with Vaibhav was shown to the world.

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul

Till their D-day, the couple maintained pin-drop silence about their relationship.

Rani Mukerji-Aditya Chopra

The pair has been secretive and not a single wedding photo of the pair has surfaced online.

Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar

Their wedding was a surprise and it showed that they were a pro in keeping it a secret.

John Abraham-Priya Runchal

The actor had wished fans new year with his wife, instead of announcing his wedding. He had revealed this way that he was married.

Preity Zinta-Gene Goodenough

It was in 2016, that they got married. She managed to keep her relationship a secret.

