Top 10 celebs who like to travel in trains and economy class

There have been many Bollywood stars who are known to be humble and like to travel by public transport or in an economy class, check it out.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 18, 2023
The veteran actor was once seen travelling in a local train in Mumbai to avoid the Ganpati visarjan traffic. He was seen at Vile Parle station.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor had once missed his Istanbul (Turkey) to India fight so travelled in economy class as business class tickets were being given in delay.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The makers of Rock On 2 were trying to get the actress a business-class ticket to Shillong. As she was getting late for the shoot, she decided to travel in economy class.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress had once travelled by train to promote her movie Chalk n Duster. She had done the same after years.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For a brand promotion at a five-star hotel, the star went by Mumbai Metro.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor lately travelled in Mumbai Metro was danced to his song Main Khiladi in the train from his next Selfiee.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress lately was seen in an economy class of the flight and maintained low profile.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress once took a ferry from Bombay to Mandwa for the shooting. She had saved 2 hours of her life.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For the screening of Dhoom 3 at the Tokyo International Film Festival, the star flew in economy class.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
