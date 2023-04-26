Top 10 celebs who married more than once
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 26, 2023
Aamir Khan's first wife was Reena Dutta and then Kiran Rao. He divorced both.
Sanjay Dutt post Richa Sharma, Rhea Pillai is now married to Maanayata.
Karan Singh Grover married Shraddha Nigam, Jennifer Winget and now is happily settled with Bipasha Basu after divorcing Shraddha and Jennifer.
Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur and then settled with Hema Malini.
Salim Khan married Salma and Helen.
Boney Kapoor was first married to Mona Shourie and then to Sridevi.
Kamal Haasan married Vani Ganapathhy and then to Sarika.
Dilip Kumar had divorced Asma Rehman and then married Saira Banu.
Neelima Azeem married Pankaj Kapur, Rajesh Khatter. Both marriages did not last.
Saif Ali Khan married Kareena Kapoor Khan after taking a divorce from Amrita Singh.
