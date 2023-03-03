Top 10 celebs who overcame suicidal thoughts and life's challenges

There have been many stars who have had been depressed and wanted to end their lives but found hope. Here, check out the list of stars here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 03, 2023
The lows in her life made her feel worthless and she wanted to end herself.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bored with her life, she had popped in sleeping pills and wanted to commit suicide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As he could not make it into the National School of Drama (NSD), he was depressed and suicidal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In an interview with ETimes, she revealed that when her ex-husband Ritesh left her and her mom in the hospital, she was sad and wanted to hang herself.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Bigg Boss 14 winner had suicidal issues as her bond with her parents was not good. She had temper problems.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Naagin star was sad as she was not getting past auditions and wanted to end herself.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She had lost the desire to live and take interest in the same reportedly.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She once wanted to kill herself by having poison as her dad used to make fun of her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He wanted to end his life as he did not have work in the lockdown.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hamari Bahu Silk star Chahat revealed that she had exhausted her savings in the lockdown and the producers didn't clear her payment, so she was suicidal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!