Top 10 celebs who overcame suicidal thoughts and life's challenges

There have been many stars who have had been depressed and wanted to end their lives but found hope. Here, check out the list of stars here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 03, 2023

Urfi Javed

The lows in her life made her feel worthless and she wanted to end herself.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shama Sikander

Bored with her life, she had popped in sleeping pills and wanted to commit suicide.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manoj Bajpayee

As he could not make it into the National School of Drama (NSD), he was depressed and suicidal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rakhi Sawant

In an interview with ETimes, she revealed that when her ex-husband Ritesh left her and her mom in the hospital, she was sad and wanted to hang herself.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rubina Dilaik

The Bigg Boss 14 winner had suicidal issues as her bond with her parents was not good. She had temper problems.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jasmin Bhasin

The Naagin star was sad as she was not getting past auditions and wanted to end herself.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Roopal Tyagi

She had lost the desire to live and take interest in the same reportedly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rashami Desai

She once wanted to kill herself by having poison as her dad used to make fun of her.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shardul Pandit

He wanted to end his life as he did not have work in the lockdown.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chahat Pandey

Hamari Bahu Silk star Chahat revealed that she had exhausted her savings in the lockdown and the producers didn't clear her payment, so she was suicidal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 high on suspense web shows to watch on Netflix for a great weekend

 

 Find Out More