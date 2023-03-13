Top 10 celebs who revealed dirty secrets of the Bollywood industry

There have been many stars who have been outspoken and revealed the horrible secrets of the Bollywood movie industry. Here, check out the same here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Mar 13, 2023

AR Rahman

The Oscar winning music composer revealed that there is some Bollywood gang which is not allowing him to do Bollywood projects.

Raveena Tandon

She revealed that there are bad people in the industry who plan your failure and remove you from the industry.

Govinda

The actor revealed that some people outcasted him because of which his movies suffered.

Sonu Nigam

Sonu revealed that the music mafia soon keep telling the old and new talent that suicides will soon be heard in the music industry.

Divya Dutta

She revealed in an interview with ETimes, that she was removed and replaed in films many times, last minute.

Abhinav Kashyap

He revealed that Salman Khan had spoilt his career post running a negative campaign against him and his movie Besharam.

Ranvir Shorey

He revealed that he was isolated professionally and socially by the Bhatts. He was called as an abuser and an alcoholic.

Manoj Bajpayee

The actor has always said that the movie industry does not have respect for the outsiders.

Amit Sadh

He revealed being mistreated and not given work.

Resul Pookutty

Even after winning an Oscar no one gave him work in Bollywood.

