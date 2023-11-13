Top 10 celebs who were banned for their bad behaviour
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 13, 2023
Salman Khan was allegedly banned by the media for his lack of punctuality and rude behaviour.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut was banned by the media for misbehaving with a reporter during Judgementall Hai Kya.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana has also faced a ban from X (formerly Twitter) because of her unfiltered comments.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, Ileana was banned for not appearing on the shoot for a film despite being paid. Tamil Industry allegedly banned her.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shane Nigam was banned by Malayalam Movie Artists, FEFKA and Producer's Association for his unprofessional behaviour.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sreenath Bhasi was banned for not reporting to sets on time.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pulkit was banned by shutterbugs due to his bad behaviour with them in the past. The water is under the bridge now.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha Kapoor was banned by the media for her bad behaviour too. She arrived late at an event and refused to pose for pics.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
However, now the actress is one of the faves.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan was banned from Wankhede after his scuffle with a security guard.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan arrived at an event late and refused to pose for paps, Saif tried to apologize but they were banned for some time.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
KRK was banned from X (formerly Twitter) for his controversial statements.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh Bachchan was banned by the media for more than a decade during 1970s for allegedly shutting down media.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Tiger 3 and other Top 10 films that talk about Hindu-Muslim unity
Find Out More