Top 10 celebs who were banned for their bad behaviour 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 13, 2023

Salman Khan was allegedly banned by the media for his lack of punctuality and rude behaviour.

Kangana Ranaut was banned by the media for misbehaving with a reporter during Judgementall Hai Kya. 

Kangana has also faced a ban from X (formerly Twitter) because of her unfiltered comments. 

As per reports, Ileana was banned for not appearing on the shoot for a film despite being paid. Tamil Industry allegedly banned her.

Shane Nigam was banned by Malayalam Movie Artists, FEFKA and Producer's Association for his unprofessional behaviour. 

Sreenath Bhasi was banned for not reporting to sets on time. 

Pulkit was banned by shutterbugs due to his bad behaviour with them in the past. The water is under the bridge now. 

Shraddha Kapoor was banned by the media for her bad behaviour too. She arrived late at an event and refused to pose for pics. 

However, now the actress is one of the faves. 

Shah Rukh Khan was banned from Wankhede after his scuffle with a security guard. 

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan arrived at an event late and refused to pose for paps, Saif tried to apologize but they were banned for some time. 

KRK was banned from X (formerly Twitter) for his controversial statements.

Amitabh Bachchan was banned by the media for more than a decade during 1970s for allegedly shutting down media. 

