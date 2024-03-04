Top 10 celebs who were caught shoplifting

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 04, 2024

Britney Spears allegedly shoplifted from a store in Los Angeles.

Lindsay Lohan was spotted wearing the stolen piece of jewelry.

Amanda Bynes was allegedly caught shoplifting from a Barneys store in New York.

Stephanie Pratt was caught shoplifting from a Neiman Marcus store in Hawaii and got arrested.

Amy Schumer was a major shoplifter in her younger years.

Kristin Cavallari allegedly was caught shoplifting and were taken to jail.

Kim Richards was caught shoplifting from Target in 2015.

James Franco was a teenager when he started shoplifting.

Winona Ryder was caught shoplifting in 2001.

Megan Fox was a teenager when she was caught shoplifting from Walmart.

