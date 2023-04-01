Top 10 celebs who were forgotten by fans and faded away from limelight

Bollywood can make or break a person and it is for those who can prove their prowess. Here are celebrities who fade out from the industrySource: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 01, 2023
Fardeen Khan happened to be a well-known name back in his time but he slipped out of the industrySource: Bollywoodlife.com
She disappeared from Bollywood after his alleged boyfriend gangster Vivek Goswami sent threats to filmmaker Rajkumar SantoshiSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The Main Hoon Na star couldn’t survive for long in the industrySource: Bollywoodlife.com
She was a glamour goddess in the 70s but mysteriously disappeared at the peak of her career.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Asin who delivered movies such as Ghajini, and Ready stopped taking projects after her marriage.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He was doing great in Bollywood with films like 36 China Town, Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani was forced to quit the industrySource: Bollywoodlife.com
Rahul Goy gained limelight in Bollywood with Aashiqui but he was nowhere seen after appearing in Bigg Boss.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress gained limelight with films like Rock On and Once Upon A Time In Mumbai faded away into oblivionSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram Teri Ganga Maili actress became a star soon after her debut but her linkup whispers with Dawood led to a falloutSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Rumours of an affair with a Pakistani businessman and lack of professionalism made her infamousSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!