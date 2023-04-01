Top 10 celebs who were forgotten by fans and faded away from limelight

Bollywood can make or break a person and it is for those who can prove their prowess. Here are celebrities who fade out from the industry

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 01, 2023

Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan happened to be a well-known name back in his time but he slipped out of the industry

Mamta Kulkarni

She disappeared from Bollywood after his alleged boyfriend gangster Vivek Goswami sent threats to filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi

Zayed Khan

The Main Hoon Na star couldn’t survive for long in the industry

Parveen Babi

She was a glamour goddess in the 70s but mysteriously disappeared at the peak of her career.

Asin

Asin who delivered movies such as Ghajini, and Ready stopped taking projects after her marriage.

Upen Patel

He was doing great in Bollywood with films like 36 China Town, Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani was forced to quit the industry

Rahul Roy

Rahul Goy gained limelight in Bollywood with Aashiqui but he was nowhere seen after appearing in Bigg Boss.

Prachi Desai

The actress gained limelight with films like Rock On and Once Upon A Time In Mumbai faded away into oblivion

Mandakini

Ram Teri Ganga Maili actress became a star soon after her debut but her linkup whispers with Dawood led to a fallout

Salma Agha

Rumours of an affair with a Pakistani businessman and lack of professionalism made her infamous

