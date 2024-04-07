Top 10 character transformations in Bollywood movies that shocked fans

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 07, 2024

Randeep Hooda in Sarbjit underwent a physical to show the suffering of Sarabjit Singh and similarly did so in Swatantra Veer Savarkar.

Rajkummar Rao in Raabta was totally unrecognizable for his character of a villain in Raabta using makeup.

Akshay Kumar in 2.0 transformed into a formidable antagonist with cutting-edge special effects and prosthetics.

Amitabh Bachchan in Paa showed incredible versatility by portraying a character afflicted with a rare aging disorder.

Gulshan Devaiah in Ghost Stories presented a chilling portrayal playing the role of a zombie delving into the depths of psychological horror.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Mom had a full overhaul of how he looked and behaved for his character.

Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak embodied the resilience and strength of an acid attack survivor with raw emotion and authenticity.

Aamir Khan in Dangal underwent a remarkable physical transformation to portray a dad and wrestler, both gaining and losing weight for the same.

Ranbir Kapoor immersed himself completely in Sanju playing Sanjay Dutt, capturing his mannerisms and emotions with striking accuracy.

Shah Rukh Khan in Fan played the role of a young 20-year-old character while being around 50 years old.

