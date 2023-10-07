Top 10 suspense thrillers on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT that will leave you stunned

These suspense thrillers have the most intriguing plots.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 07, 2023
Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey's film on Netflix will leave you shocked with its unexpected ending.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A news anchor played by Kartik Aaryan is in for a shock when he get an alarming call about a bomb threat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie on Zee5 is a twisted tale of a killer who attacks film critics.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film on MX Player is an engaging tale of a criminal who surrenders and narrates a tormenting story to a police officer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sujoy Ghosh's film starring Vidya Balan is touted to be the best suspense thriller ever.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film on Zee5 is said to be a prequel to Vidya Balan's Kahaani. Abhishek Bachchan has delivered his finest performance in it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie on Disney+Hotstar will keep you hooked till the very end.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Dulquer Salmaan as a cop, the story revolves around his character solving a haunting murder mystery.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film on Amazon Prime Video is reportedly inspired from a true story of a criminal killing pavement dwellers in sleep.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Leonardo DiCaprio's film on Amazon Prime Video will leave your minds boggled.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A couple is in for a shock when shocking details of their adopted daughter's past come to fore. It is on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!