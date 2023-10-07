Top 10 suspense thrillers on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT that will leave you stunned

These suspense thrillers have the most intriguing plots.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 07, 2023

Haseen Dillruba

Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey's film on Netflix will leave you shocked with its unexpected ending.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhamaka

A news anchor played by Kartik Aaryan is in for a shock when he get an alarming call about a bomb threat.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chup: Revenge of the Artist

The movie on Zee5 is a twisted tale of a killer who attacks film critics.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vikram Vedha

The film on MX Player is an engaging tale of a criminal who surrenders and narrates a tormenting story to a police officer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kahaani

Sujoy Ghosh's film starring Vidya Balan is touted to be the best suspense thriller ever.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bob Biswas

The film on Zee5 is said to be a prequel to Vidya Balan's Kahaani. Abhishek Bachchan has delivered his finest performance in it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Drishyam

The movie on Disney+Hotstar will keep you hooked till the very end.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salute

Starring Dulquer Salmaan as a cop, the story revolves around his character solving a haunting murder mystery.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Stoneman Murders

The film on Amazon Prime Video is reportedly inspired from a true story of a criminal killing pavement dwellers in sleep.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shutter Island

Leonardo DiCaprio's film on Amazon Prime Video will leave your minds boggled.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Orphan

A couple is in for a shock when shocking details of their adopted daughter's past come to fore. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 9 early estimates of Kangana Ranaut film 

 

 Find Out More