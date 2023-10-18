Top 10 Chinese romantic dramas to watch on Netflix, MX Player and other OTT platforms

Want to try out something different on OTT? Here is a look at Top 10 Chinese romantic dramas to enjoy on platforms like Netflix, MX Player and more

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 18, 2023

Bloody Romance

This is available on Apple TV and Viki. It is the tale of a woman sold to a brothel

Here To Heart

This show about two estranged lovers is there on MX Player

A Love So Beautiful

This beautiful story is there on Viki. The Korean version is on Netflix

Love 020

You can watch this in Hindi on MX Player

Eternal Love

You can watch this epic love story of a deity on Netflix

Ashes Of Love

This stunning Chinese drama on love story of two Gods is on Netflix

Begin Again

You can watch this one on Viki

My Unicorn Girl

This there on Dailymotion and YouTube dubbedin Hindi

The End Endless Love

You can watch it on My Drama List

My Amazing Boyfriend

This is there on WeTV and Viki for Indian fans

