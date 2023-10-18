Top 10 Chinese romantic dramas to watch on Netflix, MX Player and other OTT platforms

Want to try out something different on OTT? Here is a look at Top 10 Chinese romantic dramas to enjoy on platforms like Netflix, MX Player and moreSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 18, 2023
This is available on Apple TV and Viki. It is the tale of a woman sold to a brothelSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This show about two estranged lovers is there on MX PlayerSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This beautiful story is there on Viki. The Korean version is on NetflixSource: Bollywoodlife.com
You can watch this in Hindi on MX PlayerSource: Bollywoodlife.com
You can watch this epic love story of a deity on NetflixSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This stunning Chinese drama on love story of two Gods is on NetflixSource: Bollywoodlife.com
You can watch this one on VikiSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This there on Dailymotion and YouTube dubbedin HindiSource: Bollywoodlife.com
You can watch it on My Drama ListSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This is there on WeTV and Viki for Indian fansSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!