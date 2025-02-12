Top 10 Chiranjeevi facts you must be aware of
Shivi Paswan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 12, 2025
Here are interesting facts about megastar konidela Siva Sankara Vara Prasad, popularly know as Chiranjeevi.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
He had got training from asia's first film and training institute.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
His first cinema debut was in 1978 from film 'Pranam Khareedu'.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
He is the first south Indian actor to attend Oscar award ceremony in 1987.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
'Kodam Simham' was his first movie to be dubbed into english and reach across globe.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In 1992 he became the first Telugu actor to received paycheck of 1.25 crore.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
His first highest box office collection was by film 'Gharana Mogudu'.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The actor was awarded with Padma Bhushan in 2006 for contribution in entertainment.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
He had shared screen with Salman khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajnikant and Kamal Haasan.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
He is one of the highest Income taxpayers in the country.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Indra and other Chiranjeevi films to watch on OTT
Find Out More