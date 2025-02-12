Top 10 Chiranjeevi facts you must be aware of

Shivi Paswan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 12, 2025

Here are interesting facts about megastar konidela Siva Sankara Vara Prasad, popularly know as Chiranjeevi.

He had got training from asia's first film and training institute.

His first cinema debut was in 1978 from film 'Pranam Khareedu'.

He is the first south Indian actor to attend Oscar award ceremony in 1987.

'Kodam Simham' was his first movie to be dubbed into english and reach across globe.

In 1992 he became the first Telugu actor to received paycheck of 1.25 crore.

His first highest box office collection was by film 'Gharana Mogudu'.

The actor was awarded with Padma Bhushan in 2006 for contribution in entertainment.

He had shared screen with Salman khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajnikant and Kamal Haasan.

He is one of the highest Income taxpayers in the country.

