Top 10 Christmas films on Netflix, Hotstar and other OTT for a merry movie marathon
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 25, 2023
Jingle All the Way (Disney+ Hotstar): A father races to find a popular toy for his son on Christmas Eve.
A Charlie Brown Christmas (Apple TV): The Peanuts gang discovers the true meaning of Christmas.
Miracle on 34th Street (Disney+ Hotstar): A department store Santa Claus claims to be the real deal.
The Holiday Calendar (Netflix): An inherited Advent calendar predicts a photographer's future, including a budding romance.
The Grinch (Netflix): A grumpy creature plots to ruin Christmas for the town of Whoville.
A Christmas Prince (Netflix): A journalist falls for a prince while covering a royal story.
Love Actually (Prime Video): A series of interconnected love stories set during the Christmas season.
The Santa Clause (Disney+ Hotstar): A man inadvertently becomes Santa Claus after a Christmas mishap.
The Polar Express (Prime Video): A magical train ride takes a boy on a journey to the North Pole.
Elf (Prime Video): A man raised by elves sets out to find his true identity in New York City.
