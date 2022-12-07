A Christmas Prince

Watch this American romantic comedy film on Netflix. The story is about a reporter and her bond with a prince who is a playboy.

Falling for Christmas

Watch this 2022 movie on Netflix where Lindsay Lohan forgets everything after an accident and is taken care of by a widower who is a hunk.

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

Watch this 2022 musical animated drama on Netflix. It brings a new dimension to Charles Dickens's classic Christmas story.

Jingle All the Way

Watch Arnold Schwarzenegger movie on Amazon Prime Video. The story is about a dad going to any length for the happiness of his child.

The Noel Diary

Watch this film on Netflix where Jake Turner finds a diary unlocking his past. The movie is based on Richard Paul Evans's novel.

Mickey's Christmas Carol

You can watch this animated family comedy-drama featuring Disney-animated characters on Amazon Prime Video.

The Muppet Christmas Carol

You can watch this musical comedy-drama on Christmas with your family on Amazon Prime Video.

Home Alone

Watch this hit film on Amazon Prime Video where an 8-year-old naughty boy needs to protect his home from robbers when left alone.

Christmas with You

Watch this 2022 film on Netflix, where Aimee Garcia a pop star decides to find true love.

It’s a Wonderful Life

Watch this timeless Christmas film only on Amazon Prime Video. The story is about an angel helping a frustrated businessman.

