Top 10 Classic Indian movies to watch on OTT for the perfect nostalgia
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 19, 2023
Mughal-e-Azam, released in 1960, is the love story between Prince Salim and Anarkali which emperor Akbar doesn't like. On Prime Video.
Chupke Chupke was a comedy movie starring Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra alongside other stars. Watch on Netflix.
Amar Akbar Antony released in 1977 had a huge impact on the movie industry and started the multi-starrer trend in the movie industry.
Sholay is a movie that has left a mark on everyone’s mind and is worth a rewatch on Prime Video.
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, classic SRK starrer following the memorable story of Raj and Simran. On Prime Video.
Hera Pheri is a series of classic comedy movies, available on Prime Video.
Andaz Apna Apna, the story of two young and broke men trying to charm their neighbour. On Netflix.
The remake of, French Kiss, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha is another love story of two hopeless romantics, starring Kajol and Ajay Devgn. On Hotstar.
Gunga Jumna, written by Dilip Kumar in 1961 revolves around the story of two siblings Ganga and Jumna. On Youtube.
Angoor is a movie about a pair of identical twins who get separated at birth but meet again in adulthood and confusion ensues. On Hotstar.
