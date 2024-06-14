Top 10 classic Kdrama tropes that every fan loves
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 14, 2024
Rich/Poor romance is a classic trope where characters from different socioeconomic backgrounds fall in love, navigating societal expectations and challenges.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Second Lead Syndrome often sees viewers rooting for the second male lead who often supports the female protagonist but doesn't end up with her.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Enemies to Lovers, where haracters start off disliking each other but gradually develop romantic feelings.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Amnesia is a plot device where a character loses their memory, creating tension as the love story develops again.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Time Travel, characters travel through time, encountering challenges in adjusting to different eras while navigating personal relationships.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Cross-dressing where character disguises themselves as the opposite gender, leading to comedic situations.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Contractual Relationships is where characters enter into fake relationships for various reasons, gradually developing feelings.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The healing trope emphasizes personal growth and healing from past traumas through supportive relationships.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Chaebol romance is where a wealthy and powerful CEO falls in love with an ordinary person, exploring themes of class differences and personal sacrifice.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 7 highest-rated romance Korean dramas released in 2024
Find Out More