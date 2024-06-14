Top 10 classic Kdrama tropes that every fan loves

Jun 14, 2024

Rich/Poor romance is a classic trope where characters from different socioeconomic backgrounds fall in love, navigating societal expectations and challenges.

Second Lead Syndrome often sees viewers rooting for the second male lead who often supports the female protagonist but doesn't end up with her.

Enemies to Lovers, where haracters start off disliking each other but gradually develop romantic feelings.

Amnesia is a plot device where a character loses their memory, creating tension as the love story develops again.

Time Travel, characters travel through time, encountering challenges in adjusting to different eras while navigating personal relationships.

Cross-dressing where character disguises themselves as the opposite gender, leading to comedic situations.

Contractual Relationships is where characters enter into fake relationships for various reasons, gradually developing feelings.

The healing trope emphasizes personal growth and healing from past traumas through supportive relationships.

Chaebol romance is where a wealthy and powerful CEO falls in love with an ordinary person, exploring themes of class differences and personal sacrifice.

