Top 10 cold wars of Bollywood celebs that can never be forgotten

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 06, 2023

In a list of cold wars, these two superstars, SRK and Salman have to be included.

After the final edit of the film Joker, Akshay Kumar wanted a few edits while Shirish was against any changes. This made Akshay distance himself.

Ajay Devgn and Sajid Khan's war of words over the failure of Himmatwala made headlines and how!

From the time Aishwarya was replaced by Rani Mukherji in the movie Chalte Chalte, the two actresses have given each other the cold shoulder.

Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan have always shown their dislike for each other.

Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh have apparently avoided each other at every occasion.

Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor gave statements to the media proving just how much they dislike each other.

Kajol and Karan Johar's friendship turned sour after Ajay Devgn blamed Karan for hate rumours.

Rekha gave the cold shoulder to Puneet Issar once on a reality show as due to him Amitabh Bachchan met with an accident on Coolie sets.

Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan have mostly avoided each another at social events

In Bollywood, only a few relationships have stood the test of time.

Few friendships last forever but there has been many a cold war that has dragged on and on and on.

