Top 10 college outfit ideas you can take from Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif's style is comfy, chic and something any college going girl can replicate.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 24, 2023

Floral Dress

Katrina's black floral dress is a great choice for college events or function.

Denim jacket

You will definitely stand out with a denim jacket paired with t-shirt and shorts.

Shirt style

Opt for a checked-blue shirt on your regular college days.

Dungaree

Dungaree is a must in every girl's wardrobe and Katrina's dungaree look is a cute inspo.

Rainbow top

Every girl must have this Rainbow top as it goes with shorts, jeans and even skirts.

Floral crop top with pant

Style yourself in this floral crop top and you will certainly slay in college.

Retro look

Retro look is fun and this polka dot top and brown mini skirt will enhance your look.

White bodycon dress

If you don't have bodycon dress like Katrina's then you totally need a wardrobe overhaul.

Jeans and jhumka

Pair modern with ethnic and get your jhumka on with your jeans.

Cool chic

With a vibrant coloured woolen top and jeans you can be cool and chic at the same time.

Thanks For Reading!

