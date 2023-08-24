Top 10 college outfit ideas you can take from Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif's style is comfy, chic and something any college going girl can replicate.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 24, 2023
Katrina's black floral dress is a great choice for college events or function.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
You will definitely stand out with a denim jacket paired with t-shirt and shorts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Opt for a checked-blue shirt on your regular college days.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dungaree is a must in every girl's wardrobe and Katrina's dungaree look is a cute inspo.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Every girl must have this Rainbow top as it goes with shorts, jeans and even skirts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Style yourself in this floral crop top and you will certainly slay in college.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Retro look is fun and this polka dot top and brown mini skirt will enhance your look.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If you don't have bodycon dress like Katrina's then you totally need a wardrobe overhaul.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pair modern with ethnic and get your jhumka on with your jeans.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
With a vibrant coloured woolen top and jeans you can be cool and chic at the same time.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
