Top 10 comedians in South Indian films without whom no movie is complete
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 14, 2023
Yogi Babu is one of the best and most popular comedians of the South Indian cinema. His comic timing is simply epic.
He has been part of all the big movies released in recent times including Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Rajinikanth's Jailer and more.
Jaffer Sadiq has quickly become a popular name in the South film industry. It is his comedy that has got him massive fan following.
Recently, he played Sudhir, Vijay Sethupathi's side kick in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. He was also a part of Jailer, Leo and many more films.
Brahmanandam is a South Indian comedian, actor who is known for his funny facial expressions and comic timing. He has won five Nandi awards for being the Best Comedian.
Vadivelu is best known for his comedy in majorly Tamil movies. From his dialogue delivery to body language, he is simply perfect at comedy.
Raghu Babu is the eldest son of the great comedian Giri Babu. He majorly appears in Telugu movies. He has worked in around 300 films including Bheemla Naya and more.
Sadhu Kokila is a comedian actor from Kannada film industry. He is also a musician.
Vivekanandan or known as actor Vivek delivered many commendable performances as a comedian in several big films. The actor passed away in 2021.
MS Narayana was one of the greatest comedians South Indian film industry had ever seen. Sadly, he passed away in 2015 but his films still bring a smile on the faces of the audience.
Jagathy Sreekumar is a famous comedy actor from Malayalam cinema. He is said to have worked in 1000 films.
South Indian comedian actor Mayilsamy passed away in February 2023. He was one of the prominent stars who delivered many credible performances making people laugh.
