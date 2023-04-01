Top 10 comedians in the South film industry without whom there can be no blockbusters

Comedians take a special place in movies. Here are top 10 comedians in south cinema

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 01, 2023

Raghu Babu

Raghu adds a splash of laughter in whichever film he is a part of.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Srinivasa Reddy

He is popularly known for films like Venky, Kanchana 3 and more

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Posani Krishna Murali

He has showcased his acting prowess and comedic timing in a multitude of Telugu films.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Santhanam

He is one of the best comedian in Tamil cinema

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Brahmanandam

Seeing this face, you must have remembered many of his films and characters.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vedivelu

His expressions are enough to make people laugh

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vennela Kishore

He is one of the famous comedy actors of South Cinema

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yogi Babu

He will be next seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunil Varma

He has won prominent awards for his comic roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ali

He has appeared in many south Indian films and made people laugh

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 TV stars who are successful entrepreneurs

 

 Find Out More