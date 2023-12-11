Top 10 comedy Bollywood movies to watch on OTT for a hearty laugh
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 11, 2023
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on Netflix stars Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba. You'll be left in splits as you see this Rooh Baba dealing with spirits.
Ranveer Singh is good at everything but he is best at comedy. His movie Simmba on Zee5 will leave you laughing hard and emotional at the same time.
Welcome is now a legendary, iconic film. There is no dull moment in this comedy drama starring Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and more. It's on JioCinema.
Good Newwz on Amazon Prime Video is a comedy drama about a big blunder that takes place in-vitro fertilization leading to chaos in lives of two couples.
Jugjugg Jeeyo on Amazon Prime Video is a comedy family drama. It is emotional in bits and parts.
Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. on Amazon Prime Video is one film that you can watch multiple times without getting bored.
One of the best comedy films ever produced by Bollywood is Hera Pheri. The classic dialogues of Baburao and more are still popular. It is on JioCinema and MX Player.
Badhaai Do on Netflix is about a gay man and a lesbian woman getting into matrimony and starting on a journey filled with comedy.
Chachi 420 has Kamal Haasan's finest performance. The movie on YouTube is about divorcee disguising as an old woman to stay close to his daughter.
3 Idiots on Amazon Prime Video will leave you rolling on the floor laughing. The movie that holds a strong message is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro has received a cult status. The movie is on Amazon Prime Video and we bet it is among the best comedy films ever.
Andaz Apna Apna is on Amazon Prime Video. Aamir Khan and Salman Khan's movie has the best dialogues that will tickle your funny bones.
