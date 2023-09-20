Top 10 comedy film sequels to watch on OTT

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhuliayaa 2 to Akshay Kumar's Phir Hera Pheri; a look at the Bollywood's comedy sequels to watch on various OTT platforms.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 20, 2023

Housefull 5 - Netflix

Farhad Samji's directorial film is about three brothers and three sisters and their reincarnation.

Golmaal returns - Prime Video

Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor's comedy film will surely tickle your funny bone.

Angrezi Medium - Hotstar

Late actor Irrfan Khan's film is about a serious of mishaps that he faces to fulfil his daughter's dream of going to London.

Welcome Back - Jio Cinema

The storyline of the film is about gangster duo and how they quit the life of crime for good. But, they have to restore their old life to get their sister married.

Jolly LLB 2 - Hotstar

Akshay Kumar's film is a about a lawyer who tries to give justice to a lady who committed suicide as he did wrong to her.

Double Dhamaal - ZEE5

The story is about four idlers who make plans to earn money by investing in buildings.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety - Prime Video

Story of childhood friends, get tested when a lady comes into their lives.

Phir Hera Pheri - Hotstar

The plot is about Raju, Shyam and Baburao who get cheated by a fraudster.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 - Netflix

Kartik Aaryan dons the role of Ruhaan who gets caught up in a family drama.

Lage Raho Munna Bhai - Prime Video

A gangster falls in love radio jockey and changes himself for her.

