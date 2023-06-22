Top 10 comedy films on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more for unlimited laughs
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 22, 2023
Badhaai Do was a must-watch on Netflix.
Doctor G on Netflix was about Ayushmann Khurrana being a male student in a gynecology department.
Govinda Naam Mera on Disney+Hotstar had Vicky Kaushal who portrayed the role of Govinda Waghmare has an abusive wife, a girlfriend, and then a court case to juggle with.
Jug Jugg Jeeyo on Amazon Prime Video had comedy was well spread throughout the film.
Good Newwz on Amazon Prime Video shows two completely opposite couples who get caught in a mix-up during their IVF treatment.
Bareilly Ki Barfi on Netflix is the epitome of talent and versatility.
If you're looking for a no-brainer, commercial potboiler comedy, Simmba is the way to go on Zee 5.
If you're in the mood for some good-old horror, comedy- Bhool Bhulaiyaa is definitely the way to go on Disney+Hotstar.
The second installment features Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani and is based on the theme of black magic is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on Netflix.
Mubarakan on Netflix is an out-and-out entertainer.
Comedy films are considered ‘family films’ in India.
No point in guessing that they do exceptionally well at the box office.
